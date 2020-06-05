COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Anne Daley of Lisbon graduated with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Colorado College. Daley was one of 524 undergraduates to be celebrated virtually by Colorado College on May 31. An in-person, on-campus commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 has been scheduled for May 30, 2021.

ROANOKE, Virginia — Gabriella Kroger from Peru has received a bachelor of arts degree in studio art from Hollins University. She graduated magna cum laude. She is the child of John and Christina Kroger of Peru.

