The taxpayers of RSU 10 will have a chance to vote on the 2020-21 budget on July 14 at their town office.

The 5.53% increase is unrealistic and irresponsible in a “normal” year. This is not a normal year; we may never return to normal.

Thousands of Mainers are now unemployed and state revenues and payments to municipalities are dangerously decreasing. Including more than $100,000 in the budget for a parking lot, basketball court and storage shed is beyond belief.

It would seem that there should be ample savings for the district with no in-building teaching, heat, electricity, food, classroom supplies, custodial work, bus diesel — all cut to almost nothing.

There has been a lot of talk from district administrators about helping the students adjust and providing intervention and mental health support when the new school year convenes. Where is the line between school and parent responsibility? The district provides food, social guidance, mental and medical aid, medical and physical appliances, sex and drug education, and summer school. When did this kind of support become the norm?

It is time to say “no” to the ever-increasing school budget and get back to the basics of the “3 Rs.”

RSU 10 has some excellent teachers and support staff. If they were given a chance to teach with a stated goal — without government rules and regulations — our students would thrive as citizens and scholars.

Every adult in the district has the right and responsibility to vote.

Cynthia and Michael Norton, Sumner

« Previous

Next »