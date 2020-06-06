100 Years Ago: 1920

We read almost daily of the arrival of huge cargoes of raw sugar in the ports of New York and Boston: yet we go lo the grocers virtually on our knees and beg for a bit of sweetening at an exorbitant price—often in vain. Is it any wonder that the people angrily ask where all the sugar is? It is remarkable that they are not satisfied with the reiteration of the claim that most of it is being “absorbed” into various manufactures that need it in their business.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Auburn School Supt. Lewis Webber, who is retiring at the end of the school year was honored last night by a crowd of nearly 300 teachers, professional associates, relatives and friends at a testimonial banquet held at Sherwood Heights Elementary School. Speakers at the affair included persons who presently serve with him in education or who have in past years been associated with him. Among those speaking was Kermit Nickerson, deputy commissioner of education; John B. Annett, former president of the Auburn School committee; Richard E. Babb, supervisor of elementary education; Richard Achorn, president of the Auburn committee; Mayor Clyde E. Goudey; Alfred N. Savignano. principal and Howard Bowen, who served at one time as acting elementary education supervisor.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Maine lawmakers paid tribute to Margaret Chase Smith on Wednesday, fondly recounting personal tales about one of the state’s most enduring political figures and passing a resolution in her memory. All 186 members of the Legislature and the two non-voting Indian representatives signed on as sponsors of the resolution commemorating the first woman to serve in both houses. But the smaller things stood out in Wednesday’s speeches as the lawmakers told how they were enchanted and inspired by Mrs. Smith, who died at age 97 at her home in her native Skowhegan on Monday. For example, Senate President Jeffrey Butland noted that Mrs. Smith became the first civilian woman to break the sound barrier in 1957, when she rode in an F-100 jet.

