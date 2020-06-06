The rain stopped long enough Saturday for Farmington area veterans and their families to hold a noon D-Day wreath-laying ceremony on Center Bridge. Seen as the group makes it way across the bridge are color guard members Glenn Durrell with the American flag and Rodney Titcomb holding the post flag of James A. McKechnie Post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

At noon Saturday, a D-Day remembrance was held on Center Bridge in Farmington. World War II veteran Francis Paling, left, listens to VFW Cmdr. Gordon Webber’s remarks. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

James A. McKechnie VFW Post 10881 held a D-Day wreath-laying ceremony at noon Saturday in Farmington. Chaplain Clyde Penney, left, shared a prayer. Also seen are World War II veteran Francis Paling, center, and VFW commander and Vietnam veteran Gordon Webber. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

A noon wreath-laying ceremony Saturday on Center Bridge in Farmington recognized the 76th anniversary of D-Day, the invasion of Normandy during World War II. Pictured from left are Glenn Durrell, Douglas Hand, Rodney Titcomb and Clyde Penney. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

