“Donning their caps, gowns and masks, the 37 graduates of the Telstar High School Class of 2020 were sent off in style Friday evening. The event lasted just over an hour and seniors displayed an array of dance moves during their class song “I’ll be there for you,” by the Rembrandts. Top Scholar Emily Fraser deliverers a brief address to her classmates as an audience of parents, friends and family listen along while parked in cars, buses and even limos at the South Ridge lot at Sunday River. Samuel Wheeler/Bethel Citizen
