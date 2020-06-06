A cold front is pushing through Maine this afternoon, and it is producing a line of thunderstorms. These storms may be strong or severe.

Most of southern Maine is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 8 p.m., and multiple Severe Thunderstorms Warnings have already been issued.

Most storms will be wrapping up by 3 or 4 p.m. as this front moves from the northwest to the southeast.

The greatest risks are for damaging wind gusts and hail. In addition, heavy downpours are likely given how humid it is.

Conditions will calm down after the front passes, but some lingering showers are possible into the early evening. We cool down and dry up significantly for Sunday.

« Previous

Next »