Severe thunderstorms moved through parts of Maine on Saturday afternoon, at times dropping hail and knocking out power.

Central Maine Power reported more than 6,700 customers without power at 3 p.m. That number was a small fraction of 250,00 customers, but the outages were concentrated in Piscataquis and York counties. Versant Power, formerly Emera Maine, was not reporting any outages among its 163,000 customers in northern and eastern Maine.

The National Weather Service in Gray received reports of storm damage in Cumberland County in the early afternoon, mostly downed tree limbs in Bridgton and New Gloucester. One-inch hail was reported in southern Oxford County.

The last expected severe thunderstorm warning was set to expire in York County at 4 p.m. The National Weather Service was tracking that storm near Alfred at 3 p.m. but expected it to move toward Biddeford and Saco.

“We’re concerned it could be producing some wind gusts up to 60 miles an hour and quarter-sized hail,” said meteorologist Michael Clair.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in place until 8 p.m. for southern Maine, as well as parts of New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut. That means the conditions are favorable for storms.

But Clair said the forecast for the upcoming week was mostly dry.

“We had 1.34 inches of rain near Bath,” Clair said. “If you do get the storms, it rains very hard for a while. They’ll offer some temporary relief, but overall, it doesn’t help the situation very much with it being dry.”

« Previous

Next »