I am writing in support of Jen Blastow’s campaign for District 72 of the Maine House of Representatives.

Blastow and I worked together at Grassroots Graphics in Norway. She was a great worker and added intelligence and humor to the shop. She moved on to become a nurse practitioner and now works at Western Maine Primary Care. She lives in Otisfield with her husband and two daughters. She has run in more than 25 marathons, counting 12 in Boston, including finishing a short while before the bombing in 2013.

She is a smart and caring and has lots of volunteer experience with schools, libraries, land trusts and public gardens. She wants to work to combat climate change and support affordable health care.

I hope others will join me in support of Jen Blastow as she joins an active group of Oxford County Democratic candidates aiming to bring positive change to Maine.

Ken Morse, Norway