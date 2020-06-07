Apple Valley

Wednesday, June 3 Ladies League even holes results: A Flight: Gross — Jo Albert 19; Net — Fran Blanchette 17; B Flight: Gross — Kait Gallagher 21; Net — Doris Martin 18; C Flight: Gross — Jackie Goulet 27; Net — Ethel Landry 18; Overall: 50/50 — Elaine Dube.

Bangor Municipal

Tuesday, June 2 MSGA women’s results: Flight One: Gross — 1. Lori Frost 79 2. Ruby Haylock 81 3. Heidi Haylock 85; Net — 1. Diane Herring 71 2. Laura Lipman 73 2. Jade Haylock 73; Flight two: Gross — 1. Gloria Attenweiler 93 2. Jean Young 98, Sharon Houle 101; Net — 1. Cheryl Paulson 67 2. Birdie Pearse 75 3 Faith Vautour 77; SKINS: Gross — Heidi Haylock No. 5, Sue Roberts No. 8, Laura Lipman No. 10, Liz Coffin No. 12, Lori Frost No. 13, Sue Coffin No. 17; Net — Diane Herring No. 1, Laura Lipman No. 2 and No. 15, Sherrie Thomas No. 4 and No. 11, Anne Pooler No. 5, Maggie Black No. 7, Jean You No. 13.

Fairlawn

Wednesday, June 3 Senior League three-ball shamble results: 1. Steve Bergeron/Russ Desjardins/Vic Labrecque/Paul Grant 107 1. Paul Carpentier/Rick Grant 107/Norm Ford/Bob Bolduc 107 3. Bob Grenier/Pastor Vail/John Mathieu/Steve Hofacker 110; Pins: No. 11 — 1. Dave Depot 7’6″ 2. Vic Labreque 9’1″ 3. Russ Desjardins 13’6″ No. 13 — 1. Pete Rybeck 8’10” 2. Paul Carpentier 9’2″ 3. Steve Hofacker’16’6.5″.

Wednesday, May 27 men’s league results: Gross — 1. Dan Briggs 37 2. Tony Cyr 38 2. David Van Baars 38 4. Mike Harnden 39 4. Steve Scotia 39 4. Scott McCurdy 39 7. Tim Bowe 41 7. Greg Emery 41 7. Tom Cyr 41 7. Brian Bilodeau 41 7. Tony Dubois 41 7. Scott Fennessy 41; Net — 1. Tony Cyr 33 2. Steve Scotia 332 2. Rick Leeman 32 4. Greg Emery 33 4. Dan Briggs 33 4. David Van Baars 33 7. Jil Dionne 34 7. Roger Bowden 34 9. Mike Harnden 35 9. Matt Ouellette 35 9. Scott Downs 35 9. Bobby Johnson 35.

Martindale

Sunday, May 31 Individual point quota: 1. Matt Ouellette +8 2. Nick Hogan +4 2. Marc Gosselin +4 2. Steve Shugars +4 2. Matt Gallagher +4 2. Nick Marchant +4 2. Andrew Slattery +4; Skins: Gross — Nick Marchant No. 11, Matt Ouellette No. 14, Nick Hogan No. 16; Net — David Gushee No. 3, Tom Skelton No. 18.

Saturday, May 30 results: Individual: 0-9 handicap — 1. Craig Chapman 70 2. Brian Bilodeau 71; Net — 1. Peter Ashton 73/66 2. Justin Marchant 79/70; 10+ handicap: Gross — Nick Hogan 80 2. Glenn Tracey 81; Net — Ian McCarthy 83/67 2. Matt Carroll 94/68; White Tees: Gross — Ernnie Ashton 83; Net — Claude Heutz 84/70. Fourball (One best gross/one best net): 1. Vance Pearson/Jace Pearson/Andrew Slattery/Craig Chapman -12 2. Brad Myers/Ian Ryan/Justin Marchant/Steve Marchant -7 2. Doug Craib/Neil Mayo/Scott Lever/Paul Pelletier -7 2. Jim Piper/Matt Simard/Terry Ricker/Tim Jordan -7; Skins: Gross — Craig Chapman No. 3 and No. 11, Bob Bowie No. 18; Net — Ron Blanchette No. 4, Mark Carrier No. 9, Justin Murphy No. 14, Steve Marchant No. 17.

Friday, May 29 Individual point quota results: 1. Bobby Myers +6 2. Claude Heutz +5 3. Brian Bilodeau +4 3. Rocky Myers +4 5. Roger Densmore +3 5. Dave Luce +3 5. Jason Dolley +3 5. Peter Ashton +3; Skins: Gross — Jason Dolley No. 15, Craig Chapman No. 16; Net — Brian Walsh No. 6, Tom Skelton No. 7, Ron Blanchette No. 10, Doug Craib No. 13.

The Meadows

Thursday, June 4 Senior League results: Front nine — 1. Art Bonenfant/Paul Forgues/Mike Cielinski/Andy Pratt -1 2. Herb Saucier/Clyde Epperson/Al Edgecomb/ Andy Morse E 2. Roger Dupre/Mike Lantz/Jr. Magno/Moe Vachon E; Back nine — 1. Gene Reny/Ron Begin/Bob Cielinski/Bob Desbians -2 2. Ron Maheux/Bob Mathieu/Ray Wyman/Bob Harrington E 2. Dick Blanchette/Bob Harnois/Bob Masse/Chuck Clavet E; Overall: 50/50 — Greg Ruby.

Wednesday, June 3 Ladies League scramble results: 1. Jean Blanchette/Brenda Foster/Chris Sirois/Mary Lou Magno 37 2. Pauline Blais/Anne Dumont/Jackie Gardner/Deb

Charest 39; Pin: No. 3 — Lin Mathieu/Nancy Dube/Martha Cielinski 3’6″ 50/50 — Mary Lou Magno.

Thursday, May 28 Senior League results: Front nine — 1. Gene Reny/Mike Lantz/Bob Cielinski/Jack Ruby -3 2. Ray Samson/Bob Mathieu/Porky Boulet/Bob Masse -2 3. Ron Maheux/Greg Ruby/Richard Foster/Richard Beaulieu -2; Back nine — 1. Fred Wingate/Don Morency/Jr. Magno -4 2. Roger Dupre/Paul Forgues/Paul Potvin/Andy Pratt -2 2. Claude Maheu/Clyde Epperson/Steve Gruz/Moe Vachon -2; Overall: 50/50 — Andy Morse.

Oakdale

Thursday, June 4 Ladies League points results: 1. Maariann Goff +2.5 2. Tina Riley +2; Low Putts — 1. Sheila Meader 15 Diane Johnson 16; Long Putt — Diane Johnson; Chip ins — Diane Johnson, Liz Tidswell, Tina Riley.

Poland Spring

Friday, June 5 blind draw best ball results: Gross — Dan Bouttenot/Sandra Ross 72 2. Edwin Piirainen/Claude Lesperance 76; Net — 1. Steve Noble/Gil Poliquin 63 2. John Petrocelli/Denis Bouttenot 64; Skins — Stan Tetenman No. 1, Gordon Ross No. 14, Rick Meagher No. 4.

Thursday, June 4 men’s twilight league results: Gross — 1. Rafael Barajas 36 2. Cy Thompson 38 3. Jon Ray 39 3. David Luce 39; Net — 1. Brian Merrill 30 2. Jack Conway 32 3. Denis Bouttenot 33 4. Dick McCann 36 4. Brian Briggs 36 4. Tom Thompson 36 4. Ryan Wilson 36.

Thursday, June 4 Ladies Day Lone Ranger (two best ball of four results: Gross — 1. Leesa Smith/Kathryn Cain/Sylvia Leblanc/Janis Astle 176; Net — Sharon Fasulo/Jeanne Read/Cindy Halliday/Elaine Dube 126.

Tuesday June 2 Ladies twilight league scamble results: 1. Margie Bickford/Mona Leavitt/Patty Leavitt/Nancy Richard E 1. Mary Nablo/Karen Nichols/Maureen Heath/Deb Morin Ouellette E 3. Ann Martel/Sonja Theriault/Ginny Coleman +2 4. Leesa Smith/Melanie Whited/Laurie Callahan +4 5. Brenda Michelson/Terri Girouard/Carlene Fassett +5 6. Dot Meagher/Ruthe Briggs/Gail Croteau +6 7. Pat Maines/Georgia Pratt/Sharon Campbell/Betsy Mayo +7 8. Roxy Dionne/Sue Reny/Anne Printup/Sue Provost +8 8. Melody Needham/Peggy White/Heather Slattery/Marion Carney +8 8. Allaina Murphy, Torey Murphy/Lynn Hamlin/Cindy Halliday +8; 50/50 — Mona Bergeron.

Sunday, May 31 results: Gross — 1. Dan Bouttenot 73 2. Rafael Barajas 76 3. Edwin Piirainen 77 4. Mark Laliberte 78 4. Larry Ross 78; Net — 1. Peter Godin 71 2. Michelle Bates 73 2. Lisa Liberte 73 2. David Venne 73 2. Joe Bruno 73; Skins — Tom Laprino No. 6, Gary Fecteau No. 13, Larry Ross No. 17.

Saturday, May 30 results: Gross — 1. David Luce 75 2. Steve Gallagher 76 2. Larry Ross 76 4. Jon Ray 77; Net — Angela Ray 68 1. Dan Boucher 68 3. Gary Fecteau 69 4. Jack Conway 70 4. Ken Luce 70; Skins — Gary Fecteau No. 12, Angela Ray No. 13.

Springbrook

Thursday, June 4 Flighted odd holes results: Flight one: 1. Jo Albert 12.25 2. Rachel Newman 12.5 3. Ashley Golden 13.5; Second Flight — 1. Cherryl Harrington 12 2. Carmen Cohen 12.5 3. Jean Pratt 14 3. Holly Cooper 14; Pins: No. 13 (second shot) — Ashley Golden 0″ No. 15 — Patti Ayotte 6′.75″

Tuesday, June 2 two-ball blind draw points results: 1. Tim Mynahan/Ray Convery -2 2. Joe Mertzel/Bill Crane -4 3. Dick Therrien/Jeff Kent -6.

Monday, June 1 Mixed Twilight results: 1. Deb Murphy/Trent Murphy 31 2. Kathrine Ross/Keith Ross 32; Pins: No. 2 — Gaetan Bolduc 12’5″ No. 8 — Keith Ross 15’2″.

Sunday, May 31 two-ball-blind draw points results: 1. Dale Williams/George Hopkins +1 1. Mike Godin/Bill Crane +1 3. Rick Carleton/Leo Bellemare E 4. Bob Tremblay/Dave St. Andre -1 4. J. Levasseur/Ray Roy -1; Pins: No. 2 — Steve Bodge 15’11” No. 8 — Ray Roy 11’5″ No. 13 — Leo Bellemare 6’11” No. 15 — Matt Hopkins 10’11”; Skins: Gross — J. Levassdeur No. 5 and No. 9, Bong Adil No. 6, Dave St. Andre No. 7, Mike Burian No. 14; Net —Steve Bodge No. 3, Mike Godin No. 4, Bong Adil No. 6.

Saturday, May 30 two-ball blind draw: Gross — 1. Brian Henderson/Sid Cohen 70 2. Bong Adil/Ron Leeman 71; Net — 1. Ray Roy/Steve Bodge 59 2. John Pleau/Patti Ayotte 60; Pins: No. 2 — Fred Warner 13’9″ No. 8 — Gaetan Bolduc 3’6″ No. 13 — Tim Mynahan 13’8″ No. 15 — Patti Ayotte 3’10” Skins: Gross — Bong Adil No. 1, Fred Warner No. 3, Brian Henderson No. 4 and No. 11, Don Rahmlow No. 10, Patti Ayotte No. 15; Net — Matt Sullivan No. 1, Steve Bodge No. 12 and No. 18, Bill Crane No. 14, Patti Ayotte No. 15.

Spring Meadows

Tuesday, June 2 MSGA Women’s results: Flight One: Gross — 1. Kristin Kannegieser 73 2. Melissa Johnson 82 2. Micki Meggison 82 4. Ruth Colucci 83 4. Emily Droge 83 Net — 1. Susie Gravel 71 2. Stephanie Brady 72 2. Lisa Wintle 72 4. Carol Burnham 73; Flight two: Gross — 1. Rachel Newman 85 2. Maureen Lano 86 3. Meriby Sweet 91 4. Margo Audiffred 93; Net — 1. Ann Anthony 66 2. Patricia Bailey 72 3. Margaret Hillman 73 4. Christina Bournakel 74; Flight three: Gross — 1. Nancy Sage 99 2. Ann May 101 3. Susan McLain 101 4. Janet Laflamme 101; Net — 1. Marie Wade 68 2. Kathie Gunning 75 3. Diane Beaulieu 75 4. Carol Walsh 75; Overall: Skins: GROSS — Kristin Kannegieser No. 2 and No. 8, Ruth Colucci No. 10, Maureen Wedge No. 7, Melissa Johnson No. 15, Cecily Whiting No. 14; Net — Lisa Blake No. 1, Nancy Bither No. 4, Patricia Bailey No. 3, Meriby Sweet No. 13, Laurie Clark No. 8.

