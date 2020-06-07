Longtime Greene town manager Charles Noonan is retiring after serving the town for 15 years.

He will be replaced by Darlene Beaulieu, the administrative assistant for the town of Whitefield. She begins her duties in late June.

Noonan, whose last day is set for June 29, has spent 37 years working for municipal governments. He had previously served as town manager in Vinalhaven and Jay. He has also worked in government on the island of Martha’s Vineyard for 14 years before returning to Maine in 2005 to take the town manager’s position in Greene.

“The town citizens have been very supportive here. And we’ve been very frugal,” Noonan said.

Noonan points to the capital projects the town has completed while keeping the tax rate down as his proudest accomplishment. During his 15 years, Greene has built a new fire station, public works garage, town office and expanded the public library.

An example of his fiscal responsibility, Noonan said he held off on issuing more bonds until the fire station — the first project — was paid off.

During the past two years, the town has paved 20 miles of road.

“The board of selectmen are not agenda driven,” Noonan said. “They were there for the good of the town.”

Noonan had planned to retire by the end of March, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed those plans.

“Our plan was to look over the resumes after the town meeting,” Noonan said. “We had a large committee to review them, but then we couldn’t do that.”

A smaller group found two excellent candidates and selected Beaulieu for the position. Noonan said that despite never being a town manager, Beaulieu’s experience as an administrative assistant will lead to a smooth transition.

Noonan plans to retire to his lakeside home in Limington.

Having given a four-week notice, Beaulieu, a resident of Litchfield, will officially resign from Whitefield on June 24.

She ran for select board in Litchfield in 2019, but was unsuccessful.

