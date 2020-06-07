MARYLAND – Elliot J. King passed away on May 22 at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home in Maryland at the age of 77.Ellliot was the son of Elizabeth and Walter King of Lisbon Maine where he was born and raised. After graduating from Lisbon High School he entered the Army. After his service in the Army Elliot began his career at Bath Iron Works, he attended the apprenticeship program and retired in 2008 after 42-and-a-half years with the company.Elliot and his wife Donna moved to Dade City Florida to enjoy retirement in 2010.He is survived by his wife, Donna, his daughter, Pamela and her husband Robert, his son, Michael and his wife Michelle. He had seven grandchildren: Ashley and her husband Jacob, Alyssa, Carley, Chris, Grace Caleb and Samuel Elliot and one great grandson, Braxton Robert.He was a member of the American Legion. He loved bowling and cherished his many life long friends.In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home 29449 Charlotte Hall Road Charlotte Hall Maryland 20622 or at your favorite animal shelter in memory of Elliot.

