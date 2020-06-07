HUDSON, Fla. – Robert “Bob” Adrien Tanguay, 84, passed away on May 30, 2020, at his home in Hudson, Florida, surrounded by family.Bob was born on July 2, 1935, in Lewiston Maine, to Albert J.Tanguay (Blackie) and Yvonne (Dulac) Tanguay, both of Canada.Bob was educated in local schools: St. Mary’s, Jordan Junior High, and Lewiston and Edward Little High Schools.Bob married Labor Day, Sept. 5, 1955 to Theresa Paulette Gahagan of Lewiston, who predeceased Bob in 2007. They lived in Lewiston, Auburn, and Sabattus for their 50-plus years of marriage. Both were members of the Our Lady of the Rosary Parish in Sabattus.Bob remarried in 2015, to his surviving wife, Beverly (Aldrich) Tanguay, of Lisbon Falls. They spent their winters in Florida, and summers on Damariscotta Lake in Jefferson.Bob proudly served his country for 24 years, in the U.S. Army and National Guard, culminating in a rank of platoon sergeant first class. In 1982, Bob helped form Maine’s only Bugle and Bells Drum Corps, which continued well after Bob’s retirement in 1987.Bob’s work life began at age nine, delivering newspapers in Lewiston’s Little Canada district, followed by work at area bowling alleys and shoe shops. From 1956 to 1990 Bob worked in the grocery business, beginning at Olfene’s Red and White, becoming the Store Manager of the first Shop n’ Save in the L/A area, the General Manager of four supermarkets, and then the Sales and Service Manager for Associated Grocers of Maine, and Sam Prawer Company.Bob owned and operated R and R Superette in Sabattus, with partner Ron McBride, a store that was later owned by his daughter Brenda and her husband Jack.Bob and his wife Theresa owned and operated Kitty Korner Store in Lisbon Falls, which was later operated by their son Rob and his wife Michele, followed by their daughter Tina and her husband Neal.Bob ventured into the store and restaurant supply business. With partners Will Willette and son Robert Tanguay II, they operated Maine Refrigeration Sales Company.Bob served the Town of Sabattus, his home for over 40 years, as Recreation Director and an Officer in the Sabattus Recreation Club. He was the major developer of the Youth Hockey program, and directed the Winter Carnival for years.Bob was a major organizer of the Kennebec Valley Youth Hockey Association, and was their first President. Bob also coached, refereed, and played hockey for many years.Bob was a 15-plus year member of Sabattus American Legion Harry J. Conway Post #135, for which he served as Post Commander in 2000-2001. Bob and his Bells and Drum Corps provided music for the Legion’s Memorial Day Parades, where Bob also often played “Taps”. At the state level, Bob was a member of the Veterans Assistance Fund.Bob played in drum corps for over 55 years, and was a life time member of the Montagnard Club, playing in their Snowshoe Drum Corps for more than 25 years. Bob played many instruments, but was most well known for playing “The Bells”, or Glockenspiel, which he began playing in 1952, in the National Guard’s first Drum Corps, directed by his brother Tony.Bob was a member of the Knights of Columbus, where he reached the level of 4th Degree, its highest and most prestigious degree, and was also a member of the Board of Officers.Bob was adept at shooting pool, pitching horseshoes, playing cards and cribbage, shuffle board, ping pong, bowling, dancing and music. Despite Bob’s many interests and accomplishments, his family was first in his heart and were his loving pride and joy. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.Bob was predeceased by his wife Theresa, his parents, brothers Roland, Armand (Al) and Antonio (Tony), and sisters Gilberte Tanguay, Jeannine Bellevance and Irene Roy.Bob is survived by his wife Beverly Tanguay, daughter Tina Marie (Tanguay) Buiniskas and Husband Neal, daughter Brenda Lee (Tanguay) Hutchings and husband Jack, and son Robert Adrien Tanguay II and his wife Michele. Bob is also survived by five grandchildren: Amy Barkley Roy and her wife Jill, Kristy Alexander and her husband Wayne, Randy LeClair and his wife Alicia, Shane Hutchings and his wife Jennifer, and Ashly Sadat and her husband Misagh. Bob is also survived by eight great grandchildren: Mariah, Kylee, Jaiden, Autumn, Spencer, Finley, Baylor, and Sovereign. Bob is also survived by sister Cecile Samson, sister Doris Pelletier and her husband Stan, and brother-in-law Omer Roy.Memorial services will be held at a later date.

« Previous