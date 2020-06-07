Lewiston Baseball & Softball League President Tanya Whitlow, left, takes the temperature of Derek hart, 11, of Auburn prior to his stepping onto the field for Sunday’s player evaluations as the season got underway at the South Lewiston field off Martin Drive in Lewiston. There were multiple sessions throughout the afternoon to make sure players and coaches were able to maintain social distancing.
Coaches, background middle, watch as a player makes a catch during Sunday’s player evaluation at the South Lewiston complex of the Lewiston Baseball & Softball League that signifies the start of the season. Careful steps have been taken to make sure everyone practices social distancing and meets state and federal guidelines. With many area programs not running this year, the league opened signups to surrounding towns. The signups have closed as a record 300 players are registered for the program.