Androscoggin County

• Robert Kramer, 29, of Poland, on charges of domestic violence aggravated assault and violating conditions of release, 11 p.m. Friday, at 38 Mechanic Falls Road in Poland.

• Daniel Turner, 33, of Lewiston, on outstanding warrants for violation of bail conditions, 11:35 p.m. Saturday, on Garfield Road in Auburn.

Auburn

• Nathan Tripp, 42, of Auburn, on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal threatening, 10:43 p.m. Saturday, at 40 Merrow Road.

Lewiston

• Jonathan Beaudette, 25, transient, on charges of violating a protection from abuse order and criminal trespassing, 11:45 p.m. Friday, at 60 Highland Springs St.

• Olivia Francis, 21, of Lewiston, on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation with two prior convictions, 6:30 a.m. Saturday, at the intersection of Pine and Ash streets.

• Abdurahim Ibrahim, 36, of Lewiston, on charges of disorderly conduct, failure to provide name, address or date of birth, and refusing to sign a civil summons, 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

