BRUNSWICK — Area students graduated from Bowdoin College during an online celebration of the Class of 2020.

The following graduates are from the area:

Francesca-Beth Haines of Auburn, major in biology.

Olivia Giles of Gray, graduated cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa with a major in government and legal studies and a minor in Arabic.

Eric Hall of Lewiston, major in government and legal studies and history.

The event was not a replacement for the traditional cap-and-gown commencement that Bowdoin will hold on campus next May for the Class of 2020, but rather a way to recognize class achievements.

DUDLEY, Massachusetts — Dale Brown, a Nichols College student from Lewiston, achieved dean’s list status for the spring semester at Nichols College. In order to be included on the dean’s list, a student must have a minimum grade point average of 3.5 for at least 12 undergraduate credit hours and must have received no grades below B- during the semester.

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — On May 16, Saint Anselm College celebrated its graduating seniors with a celebration in honor of the completion of graduation requirements. The event streamed live from the Abbey Church where college president Joseph A. Favazza, Ph.D., addressed the class and then certified that they had completed their graduation requirements.

Gabriel Jacques of Lewiston was conferred the degree of bachelor of arts with honors in marketing, graduated magna cum laude.

