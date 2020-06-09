Mt. Abram senior Jon Jordan was looking forward to another banner season after the Roadrunners copped a Mountain Valley Conference boys outdoor track championship last year.

Jordan won the 200-meter run (24.05 seconds) and the 400-meter run (52.31) at last year’s MVC championship.

But COVID-19 put the kibosh on the high school spring sports season and left senior athletes across the nation like Jordan feeling disappointed

Jordan, who mastered the 400 the past season, was hoping to make another fine showing in that event.

“It took a while to get used to finding the right pace and how to run it, but once you’ve got it down … it was pretty much smooth sailing,” Jordan, who also played soccer, said.

Jordan said he didn’t think much about the coronavirus until it surfaced in Maine and forced the closures of schools.

“I was was super excited (about this season). I was hoping to get MVC Player of the Year in track, and that was a big goal for me,” Jordan said. “It really (stinks) to just have it all thrown away after three years of hard work and then my big highlight year is gone. So it really (stinks). I just feel bad, really.

“The one thing that I always dreamed about coming to high school is walking down the aisle, getting your diploma … and having the gym packed with people, just oohing and awing and stuff.”

Jordan will be attending Maine Maritime Academy this fall where he will be studying marine engineering technology.

TRACK AND FIELD

Jacob Butterfield

“Jacob was just finding his ‘stride’ in the running world. He was poised to have a successful track season after an amazing cross country season.”

Cameron Charles

“He is our hurdler. He worked very hard to improve every meet and always accepted and responded positively to feedback at practice. He has a smile and an upbeat attitude that is such a great attribute to any team.”

Lydia Dicentes

“Lydia is a three-year member of the track team whose cheerful demeanor adds levity to the competition and the bus ride.”

River Horn

“River is dependable and steadfast in her individual events and as a member of the relay teams. She has been a member of the track team all four years and consistently rises to any challenge.”

Jonathan Jordan

“Jon is fast. That is the best way to describe him. He has been a joy to watch run. He loves a challenge and always gave 100%.”

Denny Marble

“Denny is strong and he runs strong. He has power and determination, which have been a winning combination. He sees every challenge as an opportunity to rise above.”

Jackson Masterson

“Jackson is calculating. He has been preparing for this season with much anticipation. He was born with springs in his feet.”

Nick Poulin

“Nick is just fun to watch jump. His lighthearted attitude and joy for jumping made him fun to coach. His raw ability made him fun to watch compete.”

Yvonne Provencher

“Yvonne has been a member of the track team since her freshman year and comes to every meet ready to run. She shows her determination and team spirit by going hard and supporting her teammates at every meet.”

Celeste Reid

“Celeste is an adaptable and integral member of the sprinting team. She strives to improve each year and has surprising speed and agility. She is also a leader in the long jump for the girls team.”

Chandler Rollins

“Chandler was rejoining our team after a year off. He had made great gains and was poised to really start to help the team achieve another successful season.”

Gage Smith

“Gage has the character that you want everyone of your athletes to emulate. He sees the joy in improving himself and was ready to show just how far he had come this year.”

Lori Woodcock

“Despite facing injuries, Lori has attended meets for the sole purpose of cheering on her teammates. Her never-say-die attitude is an inspiration to all.”

BASEBALL

Nate Luce

“Nate is a four-year starter, having a solid career being one of the top hitters and pitchers in the league. Nate is passionate about baseball, he plays multiple positions and works hard to reach his goals.”

Ethan Powell

“Ethan displays allegiance to the team and the game. He eats and sleeps baseball, playing multiple roles to support the team the best way he can. Ethan has had a solid four years at MTA, his talents shined at the plate using all fields. Ethan is a dirt dog, a true leader on the field and a positive attitude to have in the dugout. Ethan is also the salutatorian of his senior class.”

Jed Zelie

“After his battle with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, Jed’s return to baseball last year was inspirational for us all. Jed has a great sense of humor and a positive attitude. He cherishes every opportunity that is given to him. He is a great teammate and has positively impacted us all.”

SOFTBALL

“This year I have four seniors: Makenzi Barker, Emma Root, Hailey Walker and Baylie McLaughlin. This group is pretty special to me as most of them were my first group of freshmen so we have been on this softball journey at Mt Abram together. In these four years we’ve had our ups and downs but we have learned and grown together and I can’t thank them enough for that.”

— Mt. Abram softball coach Bridget Blood

Makenzi Barker

“Makenzi Barker has a big personality and bat to match. She is always smiling and cheering on her teammates. She has been an outfielder for me and we were especially excited to see what her bat could do this year.”

Baylie McLaughlin

“Baylie McLaughlin is one of those natural athletes you get excited to have on your team. She is one of those players you could ask anything of and she would give 100 percent every time. Watching her softball and leadership skills grow over the past four years has been a pleasure.”

Emma Root

“Emma Root came to us last year for her first time ever playing softball, and it was clear she is a natural. Her competitive spirit and hard work ethic made her a great addition to our team. Her first game ever she started in the number one spot on our lineup and quickly proved she deserved that spot.”

Hailey Walker

“Hailey Walker is the definition of determination. She is always looking for ways of improving and is willing to put the work in. She loves softball and you can tell when you watch her play. Hailey’s hard work and leadership skills made her a great teammate and player.”

Photos and quotes compiled by Mt. Abram High School athletic director Kristina Stevens. Quotes provided by baseball assistant coach Lanie Roy, softball coach Bridget Blood and track and field coaches James Danala and Jacob Boone.

