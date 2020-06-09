AUBURN — Alice Mogensen has joined Bangor Savings Bank as an assistant vice president and mortgage loan officer.

Mogensen brings more than eight years of lending and retail banking experience to her new role. Ardent in her support for the Lewiston-Auburn community, she is serving as chairwoman of the Maine Community Foundation for the Androscoggin County Fund, is a board member for The Center for Wisdom’s Women and is active in the Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce.

Mogensen received her bachelor of arts from Mercer University and is a graduate of The Androscoggin Leadership and Development Institute in Lewiston. She will work out of the Auburn and Lewiston branches.

