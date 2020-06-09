Each year for more than 50 years, Joe Lelansky of Auburn led groups of Boy Scouts to Baxter State Park and up the rugged terrain of Mount Katahdin. All told, it’s believed that Joe personally introduced roughly 500 people to the mountain. If you’re one of those people, a former Scout or otherwise, we’d like to hear from you for a story we’re writing about Joe’s long and joyous relationship with Baxter State Park. Send your thoughts to writer Mark LaFlamme at [email protected] or 207-869-0440
