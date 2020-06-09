- Melanie A. York, 44, Wilton, violation condition of release, theft by deception, in Farmington, June 4, Farmington Police Department.
- Robert C. Coulter, 45, Farmington, criminal trespass, in New Sharon, June 5, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Ronald D. Richardson, 25, Biddeford, eight warrants violation of bail, in Avon, June 5, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Michael F. Finelli, 39, Jay, domestic violence aggravated assault, in Jay, June 7, Jay Police Department.
- Michael J. Petitpas, 54, Freeman Township, warrant failure to appear, in Freeman Township, June 8, $240 bail, Maine State Police.
