Gorham police say they have located a 13-year-old girl reported missing Monday after she ran away from home.
Morgan Clark of Gorham was found around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release by Gorham Police Chief Christopher Sanborn.
Gorham police received a report at 1:30 p.m. Monday about a runaway child. Clark was last seen around 1:45 p.m. Monday at the Cumberland Farms on Main Street.
Gorham officers located Clark on Tuesday, but the chief did not say where the girl was found.
