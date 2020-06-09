MEXICO — The Town Office will reopen for business Thursday, Town Manager Jack Gaudet has announced.

Only one person at a time will be served at the counter, which will have a plexiglass shield. Those waiting to be served will be asked to stand in front of the sliding door into the building, and everyone will be required to wear a mask in public buildings.

Gaudet said the drop box has worked well for dropping off payments for processing the same day and receipts or registrations sent to people via mail.

In another matter at Thursday’s meeting, selectmen will continue to meet online because the board room does not meet social distancing guidelines set by the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gaudet said officials are working on options for easier public input and for video of board meetings to posted on the town Facebook page.

