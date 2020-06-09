AUBURN – Joseph André Philipon left this world on Monday, June 1, 2020, and was reunited with his true love, Betty, after 19 years.He was many things to many people – husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, mentor; and was known by many names – Dad, Joe, Pepere, Papa Joe.Born in Livermore Falls on March 2, 1933, to Canadian-born parents, Joseph and Angelina (Vaillancourt) Philippon, he was their fourth child and only son. Attending schools in Livermore Falls, Lewiston, and Auburn, he also played football for Edward Little High School (#81). After graduation from high school, he worked at Greenleaf Construction. On September 20, 1952, he married his high school sweetheart, Betty, daughter of Dwight D. and Hazel (Chase) Cleveland. They raised 3 daughters and shared 48 years together.In 1952, he was hired by Central Maine Power as a groundman apprentice. Working his way up the ranks, he attained first class lineman status in 1958. He was a first responder in countless wind and snow storms. He retired from CMP in 1991. Joe was a past member and Grand Knight of the now disbanded Auburn Knights of Columbus #5358, and also served as Scoutmaster to Boy Scout Troop 112 for a handful of years.Joe was a hardworking man who provided for his family. His biggest dream was to build a home for his family and he accomplished that from 1971-1974, on land gifted to him by his parents. Tapping into his innovative and problem-solving nature, every detail of the construction was born of his mind and hands – from the design and planning to the wiring and finish work. This home became the epicenter of countless family gatherings, celebrations, and sleepovers.Camping trips to Camp Gustin and Taylor Pond were annual events as his daughters grew. On their boat, the family went fishing and the girls learned to water ski. Hunting was a big passion, and the family had venison in their freezer every year. Joe could do anything he put his mind to, from restoring a Model A pickup to sewing a 12-man tent on his mother’s treadle machine. He also enjoyed bowling, woodworking, electronics, and maintained a huge garden at the family home.Joe didn’t usually raise his voice to make a point – he just told you straight out. He was ahead of his time in understanding that kids needed life learning, and was happy to have his girls alongside him in the garage, the garden, or the kitchen. He often claimed that if he had a nickel for every nail his grandkids pounded into scrap wood, he’d be rich. Joe would sit patiently – or more accurately, just fall asleep – while his grandgirls painted his nails and used every available barrette and elastic to do his hair. And he had the best snacks—which he was happy to share (cashews, black licorice, cold peanut butter cups, ice cream, and M&M’s). Joe was selfless, and his dedication to his family never wavered. He could be called on at almost any time for a ride, a place to stay, to borrow a vehicle, move grandkids to college, or to co-sign a loan. He always offered helping hands to anyone who needed it.He was predeceased by his parents; an infant son; his wife, Betty; and sisters, Tony, Laurette, and Jeanne.He is survived by his daughters, Jeanne Staples (and husband, Joseph) of Minot, Claudette Regan of Westbrook, and Sandra Philipon of Lewiston; granddaughters, Serena Piper of Rumford, Jennifer Randall of Lewiston, Christina Noonan (and husband, Daran) of Minot, Marci Tomasacci (and husband, Jason) of Bellefonte, PA, and Jodi Redmun of Auburn. He also leaves behind 11 great-grandchildren, Zachary Thomas (and wife, Sidney), Kendra Thomas, Patrick Porter, Marissa Porter, Christopher Porter, Kyle Porter, Jayme, Ethan, Kaleb, Audrey, and Henry; as well as four great-great-grandchildren, Paysin, Cameron, Mary Anne, and Corbin; and a fifth great-great-grandchild on the way.Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many family members were unable to be nearby during Joe’s final days, but through window visits and a deep family connection, everyone was with him as he passed. In accordance with his wishes and current restrictions on gatherings, services will be private.Arrangements by the Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway, in Lewiston 784-4023.

« Previous