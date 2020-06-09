Watching the eulogy for George Floyd delivered by the Pastor Al Sharpton recently, I was especially struck by something he said: “When I saw more whites than blacks in some streets around the world, walking in protest over the death of George Floyd, I knew we had reached a different season …”

How lovely it would be if that proves true.

I believe it can and will because there is visual evidence that it’s in the fullness of our hearts — hearts of every color — of what the majority of us want. Our own commendable local protests showed this.

While the current occupant of the White House doesn’t represent that majority, it’s clear that, the enablers of his actions notwithstanding, his insensible show has run its course.

The president’s flash-bomb and mounted-police-driven pushing of quiet protesters out of Lafayette Park June 1, so he could stroll through that area minutes later and pose for a condescending evangelical photo-op in front of a church he rarely visits, smilingly and oddly presenting a Bible he didn’t quote from, showed the nearing end of his shameful tenure and of his scared and defeated nature.

The day following that thoughtless display, the president’s own former defense secretary, the highly respected Marine Gen. James Mattis, and Trump’s former chief of staff, Gen. John Kelly, with others, raised their voices, reflecting the spirit of what is said above. Mattis concluded, sounding the alarm, that “the current president is a danger to our Constitution.”

Paul Baribault, Lewiston

