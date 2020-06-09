Portland police said they are investigating a shooting on Munjoy Hill on Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting, near 58 North St., was not fatal, police said.
In a tweet, police said the victim was driven from the scene to a hospital, but there was no further word on the victim’s condition.
Police also said they have made no arrests, but said a suspect may have fled in the direction of Romasco Lane. The public is not believed to be in any danger, police said.
This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Franklin Journal
The Farmhouse Beer Garden restaurant coming to Farmington
-
News
‘We must educate ourselves’
-
Sports
USOPC forming group to look into Olympic protests
-
Business
Freeport restaurant cited by state for serving customers indoors
-
Crime
Brunswick assistant town manager charged with domestic violence