DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Edward Little High School Reunion Committee for the Class of 1955 has decided to postpone our reunion until next year.

Class members will receive more information in the spring of 2021. If you have not received any information about our reunion already then you may not be on our current list of classmates. Some of you may have moved since our last contact. Please update your current address with Mary Ellen Goss, 23 Goss St., Poland, ME 04274. Thank you and we will see you next year.

— The Reunion Committee, Lewiston

ANSWER: This postponement is such a shame, but necessary, and joins a very long list of other postponements and cancellations. This is the time for all of us to just breathe our way through. The world is having a big time-out and we are coming up with new ways to carry on.

Sun Spots can help by including your nonprofit’s information about restarting, fundraising, needs, postponements and cancellations, along with a dose of encouragement, in the column. Always remember to include your full name and a telephone number or email where you can be reached. This information is especially important if you are looking for an item or person and want other readers to be able to contact you. If you don’t want your name and contact information published, just include those instructions in your note.

I also want to remind folks that sometimes it takes a while to get your questions answered. People are very busy figuring out new ways to operate and sometimes, to answer a question properly, I need to reach out to business owners, municipal managers, and the like then wait for them to get back to me.

Also, when you send a note to Sun Spots, there is not a system in place or newspaper staff available to let you know your note was received. Please trust that it’s in the queue and I will get back to you!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m looking for a small self-defrosting freezer (about 4 feet wide) as mine stopped working a few weeks ago. I’d be willing to pay a reasonable price for one that runs well and is not be too old. Please contact me at 744-2009.

— Rachel, South Paris

ANSWER: A freezer is a hot commodity these days as more people shop in bulk to minimize their trips to the grocery store and also take up gardening and preserving. We’re in this for the long haul and have to be prepared.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: My husband is a big fan of Moxie and another Sun Spots reader wrote in to say that we could purchase 2-liter bottles at The Big Apple. We tried the stores in South Paris and Turner, but neither store carries it. We’ll keep looking…

We love your advice and the people who write in.

— Mary, Buckfield

ANSWER: I’m so sorry, Mary. Let’s try this again, but it may be possible that Moxie in 2-liter bottles has been discontinued. I tried some online research and came across a statement saying that it was unavailable. Readers, if you’ve spied with your little eyes 2-liter bottles of Moxie, please write in. During these trying times, it’s more important than ever to have our little pleasures!

