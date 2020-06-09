PRESQUE ISLE — Maine’s state government has received a federal grant for a pilot project that is designed to grow the availability of on-demand bus service in its rural northern areas.
The $188,000 grant to the Maine Department of Transportation will aid the project in Aroostook County and the rural Presque Isle area, the U.S. Department of Transportation said.
It’s part of $3.5 million the federal agency is using for access and mobility grants around the country.
The $3.5 million is awarded for 17 projects in 16 states, the federal government said.
The USDOT said the Maine project will use technology to fill gaps in service and improve access for older residents and people with disabilities.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Lewiston-Auburn
PHOTO: Don’t spook the fish, Mom
-
Maine
Rural Maine proves a challenge for U.S. Census
-
Maine
Maine Democratic U.S. Senate hopeful Sara Gideon skips debate
-
Maine
Rural northern Maine to try more on-demand bus service
-
Nation / World
Trump pushes conspiracy theory about 75-year-old protester Buffalo police shoved to ground