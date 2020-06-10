BATH — Over 100 members of Bath Iron Works’ largest union gathered in front of the union hall on Washington Street in Bath early Wednesday morning to show their disapproval in the shipyard’s contract negotiation proposals as the union weighs a potential strike.

Local S6 of the Machinists Union, which represents 4,300 of the shipyard’s 6,700 employees, is in contract negotiations with the company for the first time in five years, but union members and officials aren’t pleased with the company proposal.

The rally was organized to show solidarity as union officials negotiate for higher wages for their members, among other demands.

Negotiations are scheduled to conclude Friday, giving employees time to review the new contract. Voting begins June 19 and closes June 21, the day the existing contract is set to expire.

This story will be updated.

