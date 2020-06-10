DEAR SUN SPOTS: I was reading in the June 3 Sun Spots about what to do with old cans of paint. One option is to take them to Aubuchon Hardware where they have a recycling program. You are allowed to bring in five cans per day.

— Melanie, Temple

ANSWER: Brilliant! Thank you for this tip, Melanie. I spoke with Matt at the Lisbon Aubuchon Hardware and he explained their Paint Care Program to me. Each customer is allowed to bring in up to five cans of paint per day. The cans must have the original label on them and have a tight-fitting lid that doesn’t allow for the paint to leak out.

I really depend on Sun Spots readers to keep their eyes and ears open for me and to share their knowledge and helpful tips. Sun Spots wouldn’t be nearly as shiny without your input!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Several years ago I submitted a Sun Spots request for cement outdoor statues and the response was great. I am now looking for a 27-inch tall cement statue of the Virgin Mary. If anyone wants to give one to a new home, please contact me at 212-5163. It must be cement as plaster statues will not survive the outdoor elements. Thank you!

— Larry, no town

ANSWER: I am publishing this request with a general guideline added: When an individual asks for an item through the Sun Spots column, we normally expect that you offer compensation for the item or plan to barter. Things with negligible value, such as fabric scraps or baby food jars, are reasonable to just ask for. Of course, if you have an item of value that someone needs and you want to it give away, I’m all for that. The citizens of Sun Spots Land tend to be very generous and love to share.

Compensation is not to be expected if you are requesting items or volunteers for a nonprofit, so be sure to use Sun Spots to get the word out for those types of needs. Please ask me if you need further clarification.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I need to have the sill of my three-story house replaced. Can anyone recommend a knowledgeable contractor for the job? I would be greatly thankful for any help.

— David, no town

ANSWER: I know from personal experience that this is a big job! I’m asking readers to send in their recommendations. Please include the contractor’s contact information and service area.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have several nasal cannula lines in varying lengths to give to someone who is on supplemental oxygen. My husband recently passed away and I hate to throw out these brand new, unopened supplies. Please contact me by email at [email protected] if you are interested.

— Laurie, no town

ANSWER: See what I mean about Sun Spotters and their generosity? If no one calls for these, contact SeniorsPlus in Lewiston at 795-4010. Perhaps they have some ideas.

Another tip I’d like to leave you all with is to please consider including your town if you have a request or something to give away. Having that information available can help readers decide how far they want to travel or who to recommend in our far-flung readership area.

