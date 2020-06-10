LEWISTON — The Lewiston Recreation Department will present Jason Tardy for the first Wednesdays OUT OF the Parks show at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 17. Visit the department Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LewistonRec/events to watch the performance and for a chance to chat with Tardy after the show.

During the performance, viewers have the opportunity to give Tardy suggestions of things to juggle and have their mind read. Tardy’s show is a combination of years of practice and virtually no social life. He performs innovative choreographed juggling to music, fitting his body through a tennis racket, and crazy stunts like standing on a yoga ball as well as fire-eating, fire-breathing and fire-juggling. And sometimes he is funny.

After his streaming events, he “hangs out” and chats with the audience to answer questions and he may even do more juggling.