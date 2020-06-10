The recent spectacle by the president in front of St. John’s Church in Washington, D.C., brings to mind a passage in the novel “Ivanhoe” by Sir Walter Scott. The heroine, Rebecca, who has been kidnapped by Brian de Bois-Guilbert and taken to the castle of the Knights Templar (a Christian order of knights and financiers), says to him, “I envy thee not thy faith, which is ever in thy mouth but never in thy heart nor in thy practice.”

Jeff Sturgis, Minot

