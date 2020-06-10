LEWISTON — City Hall will reopen Monday for the first time since March, and officials are anticipating a large demand for in-person services.

Due to high call volumes during the months that City Hall has been open only by appointment or online, officials said they are expecting a “large in-person presence” at the municipal offices beginning June 15.

“Municipal staff will be monitoring how many individuals are in each building at one time, and wait times can be expected,” a city news release said Wednesday.

The news release offered detailed instructions for residents, some of whom may have been waiting months to register vehicles or register to vote in the July primary.

Officials said that upon entering City Hall, residents will be asked to wear a face covering unless an underlying medical condition prohibits doing so. Hand sanitizer stations will be available, and staff will conduct cleaning between customers.

At City Hall, customers will be directed to enter through the Park Street side of the building and exit through the Pine Street exit, unless handicapped accessibility is needed.

“Should an exterior line occur at Lewiston City Hall, people should form a line on Park Street — standing 6 feet apart — and extend the line towards the Police Department,” the release said.

Officials said to reduce wait times, reregistrations can “easily be done online.” City staff said all departments except Social Services will be open to the public, meaning General Assistance will continue to conduct business over the phone.

During a City Council workshop Tuesday, Deputy City Administrator Denis D’Auteuil said Friday, June 12, will be the last day of the city’s “appointment-only” system.

For Lewiston, the decision to reopen City Hall has been carefully considered. While across the river in Auburn, officials reopened City Hall on May 20, Lewiston officials have been cautious. The City Council has also continued meeting via Zoom while other municipalities, including Auburn, have returned to in-person meetings.

The Auburn City Council’s latest meeting was held via Zoom but Mayor Jason Levesque said it was done for “logistics reasons” due to Black Lives Matter protests.

Also starting June 15, Lewiston will reopen two of its recreation facilities: the Franklin Pasture tennis/pickle ball courts and the Kennedy Park skatepark.

The city recommends that tennis/pickle ball matches be singles-only and that “social distancing practices be maintained in the skatepark.” Gatherings at both facilities will be limited to less than 50 people.

Lewiston’s Recreation Department canceled much of its summer activities and summer camp earlier this spring due to the pandemic. Last week, Auburn officials outlined a plan to keep its summer “rec” camp intact, despite some concerns from officials over how to ensure safety.

In the clerk’s office, staff is readying for the July 14 state referendum election. A “self-serve” table has been set up in the City Hall lobby with voter registration cards and instructions, along with bins for both clean and used pens. Residents unable to come to City Hall can call the clerk’s office and a voter registration card will be mailed to their home.

In addition, starting June 22, in-person absentee voting will be available in the City Council chamber at City Hall, from 1 to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Across the street, the Lewiston Public Library is now offering pickup service for checking out library materials, dubbed “LPL To Go.” The news release said that while the building is not open to the public yet, library cardholders can place requests for up to 10 items using the library’s online catalog, and library staff will call the customer to schedule a pickup appointment.

« Previous

filed under: