LOVELL — The Lovell Historical Society has been fortunate to have the support of many local businesses. The businesses have donated auction items and gift certificates for fundraising, and the society decided it would be a good time to thank them.

In order to help small businesses and Lovell families in need, the society is conducting a raffle for twelve $250 gift certificates. Tickets are $1 for one or $5 for a book of six. The drawing will be held on Saturday, July 18.

Tickets can be obtained at Rosie’s, Lovell Hardware and the Center Lovell Market or by contacting the society at 207- 925-3234, [email protected] or P.O. Box 166, Lovell, ME 04051.

President Catherine Stone said the society’s goal is to boost local businesses and give the raffle winners the option of donating their item to others.

