I really appreciated that the Sun Journal Maine’s 200th column, On This Date on June 6, primarily focused on Charles Norman Shay.
What a remarkable man, clearly at the right place at the right time. I first noticed the touching photo of him on page 1 accompanying the story about D-Day. I was pleased to read about his bravery and intelligence in the bicentennial column. We can always use men like Mr. Shay.
Marilyn Crowley, Harrison
