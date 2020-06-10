It is with sadness I announce the cancellation of the Auburn Community Concert Band’s long-established outdoor concert series at Festival Plaza in Auburn, due to the current social restrictions related to COVID-19. This will be the first summer in 39 years the band has not presented weekly, free, Wednesday evening performances in downtown Auburn.

On behalf of this year’s 51 members, I would like to thank the city of Auburn for its nearly four decades of ongoing and unwavering support of our civic-minded organization. Band members would also like to acknowledge the dozens of businesses who are our concert sponsors each year. We understand the economic challenges they now are facing and wish them a speedy recovery.

Lastly, to our loyal weekly audiences, which often number more than 300 people: we will miss performing for them our repertoire of popular hit songs from the past 60 years. We will especially miss celebrating our nation’s birthday together, when we normally present our annual “Evening of Patriotic Music” program.

We look forward to reuniting with the community this December for our traditional holiday concert.

Stay tuned.

Milt Simon, Durham, director

Auburn Community Concert Band

