NORTH LIVERMORE — June 7, 2020 — North Livermore Baptist Church resumed Sunday Services today at 9:30 a.m. (summer hours) with social distancing. For those who don’t feel comfortable joining us quite yet, the service will still be posted on Facebook and YouTube.

Hymns today were: “Trust and Obey”; “Tis So Sweet to Trust in Jesus;” and “Blessed Assurance”. Pastor Bonnies message was titled, “When Jesus Calls Your Name;” the scripture Luke 5:27-32. In our lifetime, we hear many people calling our names. We hear it when we are children, we hear it in school, as relationships grow, our work, and in the community. Sometimes we hear our names and other times we ignore it. Selective hearing, we call it! There is one voice we should always never ignore; when God calls our name it is important that we listen.

Reminder: Sunday services begin at 9:30 a.m.

Notice: No office hours or Bible studies, in June (if you need to speak to the Pastor feel free to call for an appointment): New website northlivermorebaptistchurch.org; new email address is: [email protected]

