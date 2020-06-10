MINOT – Alfred Youland Winslow III “Al”, 47, of Jeffrey Rd., Minot, died Sunday June 7, 2020 surrounded by his loving family, after a very courageous battle with brain cancer. He was born in Melbourne, Fla. on May 22, 1973, the son of Alfred Youland and Claudette (Couture) Winslow II.He graduated from Lewiston High School class of 1991. He then went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He then started serving his local communities. Starting as a corrections officer with the Androscoggin County Jail, then became a police officer with Mechanic Falls Police Department, then Auburn and later transferred to Rumford. For the past 18 years Al has been a Deputy with The Cumberland County Sheriff’s office, most of that time as a K-9 officer. He retired on July 3, 2019 due to his failing health. Al married his true love, the former Shelby Nolin on June 22, 2013 and together they settled in to raise their families. They spent many happy times together with family and friends. They were best friends and loved each other fiercely….no matter whatAl loved having a good time, especially hanging out with family and friends. His children were his life, he was a loving and devoted father and followed all of them in all their sporting events. He also enjoyed his time outdoors, hunting and fishing up to his camp in Moosehead. Al always had a louder than life personality and was the life of any party, he also was willing to give you his opinion whether you wanted to hear it or not. He was a courageous man that fought hard and never gave up. He touched so many life’s in his short time on earth and will be missed by so many.He is survived by his wife, Shelby Winslow of Minot; his children, Hunter Winslow of Auburn, Payton Winslow of Auburn, Adeline Fabian of Minot and Gunnar Winslow of Auburn; his mother, Claudette Winslow of Florida; an aunt, Anette Chenard; his first wife, Amanda Winslow; and his K-9, Ruk.He was predeceased by his father, Alfred Winslow II; and his first two K-9s, Jag and Paco. You are invited to offer condolences and pay tribute to Alfred’s life by visiting his guest book at http://www.thefortingroupauburn.com A memorial visitation will be held on Friday June 12, from 2 to 6 p.m. and celebration of life to follow at 6 p.m. all at his home at 31 Jeffrey Rd. Minot, ME 04258. Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group Funeral Homes, Cremation and Monument Services, 217 Turner St., Auburn 783-8545.

« Previous