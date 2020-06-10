TURNER – Allison Nancy Quealy passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Allison “Ali” was born Nov. 25, 1972 in Boston, to Lawrence Matthew Quealy and Mary Lou (Hogan) Quealy. She attended local elementary schools in Boston and the St. Coletta’s Day School in Braintree, Mass. Allison graduated from Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School in South Paris after moving to Maine with her parents. Allison derived great joy from her participation in Special Olympics. Ali was born in a body which rarely cooperated. She faced many, many obstacles. She was a superhero. She taught us the definition of courage. She got up every single day, and despite her hardships, she squeezed every single drop of joy out of life. We were blessed to have known and loved her. We are kinder, more tolerant, and more accepting as a result. Ali had impeccable comedic timing. She had a great laugh. She was beautifully honest. She was loyal to those she loved. She adored singing, dancing, movie musicals, swimming, Lake Thompson, fried clams at Cole Farms, Coke no ice, bowling, yard sales, and a good pun. We should all aspire to be more like her. Hers was a life well lived. Allison was predeceased by her father.In addition to her mother, Allison is survived by her sister, Beth (Quealy) Hagerty and her husband, Jay and their children, Cavan, Devin, Molly, and Seamus, of Bangor; her brother, James Quealy of Walpole, Mass.; and a loving network of extended family and friends. The family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the staff at both FARE House in Turner and The Tri County Social Learning Center in Lewiston. You were her second family. We are grateful for your love, kindness, and compassion for Ali. The family would also like to thank Allison’s care team at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center for providing comfort and dignity in her final days. In accordance with current restrictions on gatherings, services will be private. There will be a celebration of Ali’s life at a later date, with lots of music and dancing. Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Rd., Casco, where Ali’s family welcomes kind words, stories, and tributes at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made toLEAP, Inc.128 Weld RoadSuite OneWilton, ME 04294in Allison’s name.

« Previous