TURNER – George Alvin Varney, 93, of Turner, died Monday, June 8, 2020 at home. He was born April 24, 1927, the son of George W. and Etta Berry Varney. He graduated from Leavitt Institute in 1946. He married Dorothy Jordan in 1951. They had three children.He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; his son, Alvin and Kathi Varney, daughter, Lindy and John Wood; one brother, Charles Varney; four grandchildren, Mikala and Tom Burleigh, Kate and Ryan Timms, Jacob Varney, and Matthew and Kimbre Varney; 11 great-grandchildren, Logan, Luke, Gideon, Luther and Amos Varney, Reagan, Brody, Waverly and Cannon Timms, and Arden and Maeve Burleigh; and daughter-in-law, Pauline Varney. He was predeceased by his parents; his son, Andrew Varney; two sisters and three brothers.The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff at Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice as well as Dr. Rivard for the devotion and compassion they showed George while he was in their care.Condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.thefortingroupauburn.comDue to Covid-19 restrictions at this time, the family has chosen to have private services for Mr. Varney. Interment will be at Turner Village Cemetery in Turner. Arrangements are under the direction of The Fortin Group \ Plummer and Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 217 Turner St., Auburn, 783-8545. Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, may make a charitable contribution in George’s memory toAndroscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice15 Strawberry Ave.Lewiston, ME 04240

