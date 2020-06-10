FARMINGTON — Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset counties, in collaboration with the Farmington Public Library, announce the winners of the Tenth Annual Literacy Volunteers Poetry Contest. All
first place winners will receive $25; second place winners receive two movie tickets; third place winners receive 5 Literacy Bucks. All winning poems are published on the Literacy Volunteers website at westernmaineliteracy.org.
There were five contest categories:
Age 8-12: First place, Margaret Bremner, “Why?”; second place, Xavier Judkins, “The Tree”; third place, Avery Pratt, “Great Grammie.”
Age 13-17: First place, Katrina Machetta, “A Crazy Dream”; second place, Alyana Savage, untitled; third place, Alexandria Tripp, “C.I.R.E.F.”
Age 18-25: First place, Mikayla Brown, “Spring”; second place, Chenoa Jackson, “Done For Her.”
Students of Literacy Volunteers: First place, Joseph Austin, “Morning Alone”; second place, Anna Crockett, “Not Knowing”; third place, Liz Hodgkins, “My Amazing Mom.”
26+: First place, Andre Cormier, “Mother, May I Revolution”; second place, Nancy Romaines Walters, “What Caused It”; third place, Dave Mitchel, “Reflection.”
