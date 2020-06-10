Charges
Lewiston
- Heather Blair, 30, of 158 Pine St., on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal trespass, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 124 Bartlett St.
- Mercadeez Warner, 20, of 230 Bartlett St., on a charge of disorderly conduct, 1 a.m. Wednesday at that address.
Auburn
- Kaela Pinard, 32, listed as transient, on charges of trafficking in scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release, 10:14 p.m. Tuesday on Shirley Street. Billie White, 43, of 787 Stackpole Road, Durham, on a warrant charging trafficking in prison contraband, 12:54 a.m. Wednesday at the Fireside Inn.
Accidents
Lewiston
- Vehicles driven by Hassan A. Barjin, 51, of Lewiston, and Justin M. Roundy, 26, of Old Town, collided at 5:09 p.m. Monday at Shawmut and Walnut streets. Damage Barjin’s 2000 Honda and Roundy’s 2011 Toyota was listed as functional.
