LIVERMORE — Right at 3 p.m. the cars started arriving Monday, June 8, as students in the Monday/Thursday Pre-Kindergarten classes finished out the year with graduation.

“They were very excited,” Principal Kevin Harrington said.

“There were a lot of smiles,” school nurse Deanna Hamblin added.

“From 3 to 4:30 it was really steady,” Harrington said. “As families, they moved together and were pretty good about keeping distances.”

The outside graduation had to be held this year due to COVID-19 restrictions put in place by Governor Janet Mills. Several colorful posters were placed on the school’s walls.

Pre-Kindergarten teachers sat in front of the school. Each child received a hand-made green cap with his/her name on it and a bag filled with sidewalk chalk, bubbles and other items. Parents were handed the child’s folder and completed work.

Music teacher Jan Gill sat nearby with her guitar. She had made different colored chains for each child to choose from.

One dad, Patrick Libby, borrowed the guitar and with his son, Jackson, sang ‘Fishing in the Dark”, Hamblin said.

“It was nice,” she said.

Later, Danielle Farrer arrived with her son, Joel. He was unsure about getting out of the car, but eventually went to have his cap put on for a quick picture. “Pomp and Circumstance” played softly in the background. Later he was held by his mother to choose a chain from Gill.

About half of the 77 Pre-Kindergarten students stopped by Monday, Harrington said. Another graduation was held 3-6 p.m. Tuesday.

A school parade is scheduled 4- 5:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, June 11.

