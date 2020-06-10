NORWAY — The Progress Center is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Breakfast and lunch will be provided to all children free. Meals will be delivered to take home on a first-come, first-serve basis at the sites and times as follows:

Mondays and Wednesdays, June 15 to Aug. 19

Norway Family Apartments, 63 Cottage St., Norway, 10 a.m.

Alpine Apartments, Alpine Park Road, Norway, 10:20 a.m.

Windward Apartments, 223 Paris Hill Road, South Paris, 10:50 a.m.

Strawberry Bluff, 20 Deering St., South Paris, 11:10 a.m.

Oxford Regency, 100 Carol Road, Oxford, 11:35 a.m.

Raspberry Knoll Apartments, 59 Bartlett St., Norway, 12:10 p.m.

Summer traffic may result in delayed delivery times.

Thursdays only, 3 to 4 p.m., ongoing

The Progress Center, 35 Cottage St., Norway.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information should contact the agency where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, heard of hearing, or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

