AUBURN — School Superintendent Katy Grondin stepped down from a podium to chat with well-wishers honoring her in a drive-by retirement celebration at Edward Little High School on a damp Thursday afternoon.

Horns blared and a small crowd behind the podium clapped as Grondin, who spent nine years as Auburn School Department’s superintendent, spoke with sign-waving supporters during the procession of dozens of cars that followed a school bus and sirens of a police car and firetruck.

Grondin is contemplating taking a job in another school district, but Thursday was her day to enjoy the limelight and accolades. Walking away from 31 years of service to the community and the dozens of people who showed up for the send-off nearly brought tears to her eyes.

“Oh my gosh, I am kind of still in shock to be honest (and) very surprised,” Grondin said. “It’s very hard. This has been my family for 31 years and yeah, it very hard to say goodbye, but I know I am leaving the district in good hands with Connie Brown and this great, fantastic team. The school department is an incredible place and I know it will continue to be so.”

Brown is the new superintendent.

Grondin cited a strong staff of teachers who are devoted to their students.

“I think COVID-19 was a great example of how we are so connected to what’s best and how hard people have worked over the last couple of months, speaks volumes,” she said. “I am just proud that I made a difference and the many memories and the lives I’ve touched and the lives that touched mine will never be forgotten.”

Grondin helped shepherd the project to build a new high school.

“That was the highlight of my career,” Grondin said, “when the public supported it — and someday I will be here hopefully for the ribbon-cutting when it opens up.”

Edward Little social studies teacher Julie Latuscha was on hand to honor Grondin.

“She has been an excellent superintendent and it has been a pleasure to work for her and it is sad to see her go, but we wanted to give her a good send-off today,” she said.

Adam Hanson, business manager for the Auburn School Department, said Grondin is a remarkable leader. He said he’s been impressed with the way she handles the staff, parents, students, getting the new high school built or overseeing a new budget.

“She poured herself into that project,” Hanson said. “I saw her work tirelessly on it. It was a great day when that was approved and that will be part of her legacy — this wonderful high school that will be here hopefully for the next 75 years plus.

“I so appreciated working with her,” Hanson said. “I appreciate all the wisdom I gleaned from her and I am really going to miss working with her. I wish her the best as she moves forward to the next chapter in her life.”

Assistant Superintendent Michelle McClellan said Grondin was responsible for maintaining the Auburn School Department’s mission and vision of focusing on students “and the whole child.”

“I think that has been why things have been able to be accomplished,” McClellan said. “There really is good a foundation and Katy was able to take that torch and continue to carry it through. Katy’s approach to education is very student centered.

“People say you may not like the decision that’s made, but you always know that Katy is going to make a decision based on what’s best for students.”

McClellan will miss Grondin’s energy, passion and her quick ability to solve problems.

Edward Little High School Principal Scott Annear said Grondin’s efforts in shepherding through the new high school has to be one of her career highlights.

“What I have learned through this is that at any district, it is such a comprehensive district investment and project that encompasses so many pieces of it,” Annear explained. “When you think of it in that way, clearly it starts at the top with the superintendent shepherding that whole process, so I would say that would be one monumental task right there.”

But Annear also pointed out that Grondin’s vision to make sure technology remained a top priority will also be another part of her legacy.

“She didn’t start it, but she certainly kept the ball running pretty heavily in terms of the use of technology in the district, which has really put us in an advantageous position in the here and now of COVID-19,” Annear said. “Her energies of trying to promote that, not push it, but promote it and make sure that it was a viable tool that could accessed really positioned the district well, I think.”

1988-89 Fairview teacher

1989-97 Sherwood Heights teacher

1997-98 Elementary consulting teacher

1998-2000 Sherwood Heights assistant principal

2000-2008 Sherwood Heights principal

2008-2011 Assistant superintendent

2011-Present Superintendent

