The Maine economy is on thin ice and certain parts of the state continue to see new cases and more deaths from COVID-19. But instead of focusing on these challenges, the Maine Republican Party is spending $400,000 to collect signatures to try to turn back the clock on Ranked Choice Voting. They didn’t get the message when Maine voted two times to endorse a method that assures the winner has the support of the majority. And, they didn’t get the message when the courts found the system lawful, and the Legislature voted to extend RCV to presidential elections.

Interestingly, the Maine Republicans use this system to choose their own leaders but would deny it to Maine voters in state and presidential elections. Good candidates who have a message that appeals to a broad range of voters have no reason to fear RCV, but it seems the Maine Republican Party prefers to ignore the will of Maine voters.

Enough is enough. Maine people have spoken, twice. Why should there be a third vote in four years on ranked-choice voting?

Christine Gianopoulos, Greene

