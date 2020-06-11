MVHS graduation is moved to Friday

RUMFORD — Due to the weather forecast, the Mountain Valley High School graduation ceremony has been postponed to 7 p.m. Friday, said Principal Matthew Gilbert Wednesday on the school’s Facebook page.

He said graduates with spaces in the first and third rows should be at the school at 6 p.m., while the second and fourth rows should be there at 6:30 p.m.

All graduates need to be there by 6:30 p.m.

Extension Homemakers help feed school children

CHESTERVILLE — Although the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers have not been able to hold monthly meetings, they have been involved in community concerns such as “Feed the Children.” The school district was covering weekdays, but there was still a need for Saturday lunches. NCEH members and others decided to fill that gap.

Members took turns providing nonfood and food supplies, working the table wearing face masks and gloves to make sandwiches and pack lunch bags, while others baked at home and dropped off individually-wrapped goodies. It was a community effort.

Because the 11 Chesterville graduating seniors were not able to hold the usual activities and recognition that seniors experience, NCEH wanted to recognize their achievements. Therefore, they are gifting the Mt. Blue High School seniors a gift card.

Preservation grant applications open until June 15

AUGUSTA — The Maine Historic Preservation Commission has received a grant of $785,532 from the National Park Service for the 2020 federal fiscal year. The funds are appropriated from the Historic Preservation Fund and are used to support the program of the State Historic Preservation Office. The award was made contingent upon raising a nonfederal match of $523,550.

The commission will award approximately $190,000 from the federal funds as subgrants to nonprofit organizations, municipalities or counties for historic preservation projects. Grant applications will be received through Monday, June 15.

For more information, contact Kirk F. Mohney, director, at [email protected] or call 207-287-3811.

« Previous

Next »