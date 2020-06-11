To the Editor:

Not too long before I was born, my grandfather, Stan Davis, led the task force to begin one of Maine’s first public career technical schools in Region 9. He was just finishing his degree at the University of Maine and living his continued investment in community and education. My grandmother, Amy Davis, spent her career teaching Kindergarten in Woodstock. It is my intent to honor their legacies as I run for the MSAD 44 School Board.

My career has included classroom teaching, college and career access advocacy for middle schoolers, high schoolers, and adults, childcare administration for two year olds to twelve year olds, and non-profit leadership. My holistic approach to education centers on providing equal access to equal resources for the sake of creating learning opportunities cradle to career.

My hope in returning to Maine in 2015 was to contribute my experience and voice to the conversation around economic sustainability through education. I have been privileged to occupy a seat at that table through my work in post-secondary educational access and childcare administration. Moving to Bethel in August of 2019, for an opportunity to continue my work in college access at Gould, has allowed me to bring my family and my work full circle.

My daughter has just finished third grade at Crescent Park Elementary, where my father, Tom Davis, and his four younger siblings attended in the 1950’s and 1960’s.

It would be my honor and privilege to be elected to this School Board.

Please vote for me, Maggie Davis, on July 14, 2020.

Maggie Davis

Bethel

