Plymouth State

PLYMOUTH, NH — Marcelo Mazariego of South Paris, ME, has been named to the Plymouth State University Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.69 during the spring semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester. Mazariego is a Information Technology major at Plymouth State.

« Previous

filed under: