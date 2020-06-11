Plymouth State

PLYMOUTH, NH — Marcelo Mazariego of South Paris, ME, has been named to the Plymouth State University Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.69 during the spring semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester. Mazariego is a Information Technology major at Plymouth State.

