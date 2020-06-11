Adopt Newton. Sandy Geddry

 

Little Newton is a charmer. While the other dogs are barking or jumping to get attention Newton quietly sits on his hind legs begging to be seen.

Newton is a four year old, Shih Tzu mix breed dog. His handler describes him as a teddy bear. He is very soft and he likes to be held and snuggled.

This happy dog will greet you with a wagging tail when it’s time for a walk. He will love walking on leash down the street and saying hello to the neighbors.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org.

Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC.

For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

 

