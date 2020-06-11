To the Editor:

I just want to shout out to Telstar and this community for supporting our Seniors and doing an absolutely fantastic job with Graduation week, despite all challenges, hoops and guidelines that needed or were suggested to be followed! Graduating a child, even our third now, doesn’t get easier; it is a childhood gone by, the beginning of a new independence and a gift to the future. And, I am a cryer.

But I have to say, the live coverage from WHAT TV for events when we or our families couldn’t be there, the monetary generosity of giving, the sharing of Sunday River, the outpouring of community for the parade and then the graduation celebration itself (and to get personal, the pride for our daughter especially, but for all her friends and classmates that we have grown to know all these years) all brought so much joy and fun in celebrating, that my tears remained private, I was smiling too big to cry! And that says a lot!

So kudos to ALL that played a part, but especially to our Telstar admin team, Mark, John & Lindsay, I know you lead the way- you are so loved and appreciated!

We are very lucky to have you!

Super kudos & Blessings to the Telstar Class of 2020 and all graduates this year!

Janet Bartlett

Woodstock

