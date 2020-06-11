Holly Stuhr is a Community Nutrition Educator for Healthy Oxford Hills. Contact her to learn about upcoming cooking classes for the whole family. [email protected]

Salmon, Broccoli Grain Bowl

Serve this at room temperature or chilled. This grain bowl is packed with protein, whole grains and FLAVOR!

Serves 4

4 ½ tablespoons olive oil

1 1teaspoon honey

½ teaspoon whole grain mustard

1 lemon, juiced

2½ cups broccoli, or broccoli rabe, chopped

2 clove garlic, minced

3 cups cooked farro or pearled barley- or mix them for more texture

¼ cup parsley, chopped

A couple springs of fresh dill, chopped

4 radishes, sliced thin

1 lb fresh salmon, cooked ( bake, grill or simmer) then break into chunks

Salt and pepper to taste

