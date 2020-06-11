Holly Stuhr is a Community Nutrition Educator for Healthy Oxford Hills. Contact her to learn about upcoming cooking classes for the whole family. [email protected]
Salmon, Broccoli Grain Bowl
Serve this at room temperature or chilled. This grain bowl is packed with protein, whole grains and FLAVOR!
Serves 4
4 ½ tablespoons olive oil
1 1teaspoon honey
½ teaspoon whole grain mustard
1 lemon, juiced
2½ cups broccoli, or broccoli rabe, chopped
2 clove garlic, minced
3 cups cooked farro or pearled barley- or mix them for more texture
¼ cup parsley, chopped
A couple springs of fresh dill, chopped
4 radishes, sliced thin
1 lb fresh salmon, cooked ( bake, grill or simmer) then break into chunks
Salt and pepper to taste
